Will Vincent Kompany be a Turf Tinkerman with Burnley, or be consistent with his team selection?

In his second full season in charge of the Clarets, Dyche caused a stir when he went 10 Premier League games with an unchanged starting XI, and, all told that season, picked the same side on 20 occasions.

While Claudio Ranieri became known as the “Tinkerman" at Chelsea at the turn of the Millennium, Dyche was pretty much the antithesis, saying ahead of the shutdown of the Premier League amid the pandemic in March 2020: “I think it helps when a unit plays together, and when a team plays together often. I think the slow down in rotation has been seen in the last season or two generally.

“From our point of view when you keep units together I think it helps.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Manager of Burnley, Vincent Kompany gestures during the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

However, Pep Guardiola, at Manchester City – who Kompany worked under for three of his 11 years at the Etihad Stadium – preferred to rotate his squad, especially when battling on a number of fronts: “Everybody wants to be involved from the beginning. Now, it’s perfect because we rotate six, seven players and everyone's fit. It’s working well.

“To win the title, especially the Premier League and the other titles we need everyone, for the best for the club and the best for the team.

“That way we can compete in all competitions until the end.”

So far, Kompany has picked the same side in the opening two Championship fixtures, but will be be a manager who likes to freshen things up moving forward?: "I can't make too big a statement on these things.

"It's my first year in the Championship – I can give you a number of scenarios in which case I know some players might not get through three games in a week, so you have to plan ahead, which player do you use etc?

"It depends, if the players get through the load alright, there's no need to make unnecessary changes.