Will Nice interest complicate Burnley's hopes of apppointing Vincent Kompany?

The Manchester City legend has seemed set to be confirmed as Sean Dyche’s successor for almost a fortnight, since departing Anderlecht by mutual consent, with only red tape delaying matters, with a work permit necessary to return to employment in England after Brexit.

However, Nice, who finished fifth in the French top flight last season, are also believed to be interested in the Belgian, as they prepare for the departure of coach Christophe Galtier, who is set to leave the club regardless of whether PSG is his ultimate destination or not.

Nice are owned by British company INEOS, whose Director of Sport is Sir Dave Brailsford CBE, formerly the performance director of British Cycling.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Vincent Kompany receives his Premier League Hall of Fame medallion from Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters during the Premier League Hall of Fame 2022 on April 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for eSC)