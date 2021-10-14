Will Manchester City’s kryptonite strike again? Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet

Maxwel Cornet celebrates scoring against Manchester City in Lisbon last year

But Sean Dyche knows he can’t just rely on Maxwel Cornet to get a result at the Etihad on Saturday.

City have faced Cornet on three previous occasions, when the Ivory Coast winger was with Lyon, and he is unbeaten against Pep Guardiola’s men.

In September 2018, Cornet opened the scoring in their Group F clash, with a left-foot strike, in a 2-1 win at City, and got both in the return in November - a 2-2 draw - both assisted by Memphis Depay.

And Cornet wasn’t finished there, scoring the first goal in a 3-1 win over City in Lisbon in August 2020, in the quarter-final.

Dyche, when asked about his record against the Blues, smiled: “I’m glad you’ve told me, because I wasn’t aware of his scoring record against City. That’s good news!

“But I don’t think Pep will be that worried about Burnley, probably not as much as if he was playing PSG.

“To be fair to Pep, he’s never lacked respect for what we’re trying to achieve here, and when we’ve met in private he always understands the difficulties we face.

“The thing with management is that even with the guys at the very top, there’s always a bit of mutual respect because we all know what a really tough job this is.

“So don’t get me wrong, he won’t be taking us lightly. No manager takes us lightly. But my point is that he won’t be overly-worried about one player.”

Cornet is fit and available to face City after suffering a hamstring problem three weeks ago at Leicester, and Dyche explained: ”He’s fine. We got him straight off and had a scan done on him pretty quick, as we do these days.

”It wasn’t too serious, and it settled down pretty well.

”He trained today, and he looks fine, and other than that bit of real match fitness, which is the final piece of the jigsaw, he’s fit and well and raring to go.”

And he has settled in well at the club, impressing in his three appearances to date, including netting a fine volley at the King Power Stadium: “Yeah, he is a real attacking threat, which is good. The scouting reports highlighted that, and he’s been good all round early doors.