Why Burnley's Josh Cullen has been left out of the latest Republic of Ireland squad

By Matt Scrafton

Published 14th May 2025, 12:08 BST
Josh Cullen has been left out of the Republic of Ireland’s latest squad following Burnley’s breathless campaign.
The 29-year-old is usually a regular feature of Ireland camps, having earned 42 caps since making his debut in 2019.

The midfielder, however, is one of a handful of Championship players that have been rested by manager Heimir Hallgrímsson.

It’s understood Cullen also has personal commitments at the start of June, when Ireland are due to play two friendlies.

Hallgrímsson’s side face Senegal on Friday, June 6 at the Aviva Stadium, before heading to Luxembourg for their second friendly of the window for the fixture on Tuesday, June 10.

The Republic of Ireland’s FA said in a statement: “Hallgrímsson has elected to leave out the vast majority of EFL Championship players to aid rest and recovery in their off-season and to look ahead to the start of our FIFA 26 World Cup campaign in September.”

While the likes of Caoimhín Kelleher, Seamus Coleman and former Clarets Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea and Robbie Brady all feature, Hallgrímsson has also used the opportunity to hand out first call-ups.

Cullen is normally a regular member of Ireland's international squads (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)placeholder image
Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan, Reims midfielder John Joe Patrick Finn, young Leyton Orient goalkeeper Josh Keeley and Killian Phillips, who has impressed on loan from Crystal Palace at St. Mirren this season, are all included in the senior setup for the first time.

The Burnley Express also understands Connor Roberts will be left out of the Wales squad for a similar reason. The right-back was also nursing a minor injury during the final stages of the season.

