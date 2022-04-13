Where is Nick Pope in the list of toughest Premier League goalkeepers to beat?

And statistical player analysis from BetVictor shows the former Charlton man remains among the hardest to beat in the Premier League – and is the best-performing English keeper.

BetVictor have ranked top flight keepers based on their shot stopping performance so far this season, with the ranking algorithm considering post shot expected goals (PsxG) minus goals against (GA), or more simply, how many goals more or less has a goalkeeper conceded than expected.

Also in the mix are other key statistics such as save percentage.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Nick Pope of Burnley saves an overhead kick from Richarlison of Everton during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The study found that Wolves’ Jose Sa is the hardest to beat in the league. He has conceded 9.7 fewer goals than expected, the most of any player, and boasts the best save percentage with 83.2%.

Manchester United’s David de Gea ranked second, having conceded 7 goals fewer than expected. However, his PSxG of 49 is the second highest after Leeds United’s Illan Meslier, indicating a lack of protection in front of him.

So, whilst De Gea might be tough to beat, Manchester United’s defence may not be.

On the other side of Manchester, Ederson has ranked in ninth place, conceding -1.4 more goals than expected. His PSxG (18.6) is the lowest in the league, indicating that unlike de Gea, he is benefiting from an excellent defence in front of him - but is in fact slightly underperforming at stopping the shots he does face.

Emiliano Martinez was a standout performer for Aston Villa last season – his PSxG-GA in the 2020/21 season was 6.4, which would have been the third highest rate this season.

However, this season it is -8.6, the worst rate in the league of players analysed and a considerable drop off in form.

Pope comes in seventh, with a PSxG-GA of 1.3, and a save percentage of 70.6, above England rivals Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal in eighth (PSxG-GA of -3, and save percentage of 76), and Everton’s Jordan Pickford – Gareth Southgate’s number one – down in 17th (PSxG-GA of -6, and save percentage of 67).