Where is Dwight McNeil in Premier League list of kings of the dribble?

Dwight McNeil beats Phil Foden

Issue number 354 of the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post presented the most active dribblers in 33 leagues worldwide, according to the data of InStat.

Only players having attempted at least 40 dribbles in the current season (or in 2021 for the Brazilian Serie A) are included in the rankings.

A dribble is defined as an active action performed by a player in order to get through an opponent.

Players are ranked according to a Dribble Index, i.e. the percentage of successful dribbles divided by the dribbling attempt frequency (minutes of play per dribble).

The highest score overall was recorded for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Spanish winger Adama Traoré (11.2), ahead of Universidad de Chile’s Argentinean Nahuel Luján (9.7) and CSKA Moskow’s Nigerian Chidera Ejuke (9.3).

But in Premier League terms, McNeil comes in 10th with 3.07, and a success rate of 53.1%, at 17.16 minutes per dribble.

The Premier League top 10 is: 1, Adama Traoré Wolverhampton 11.24, 78.9%, 07:01; 2, Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United 7.02, 61.0%, 08:41; 3, Lucas Moura Tottenham Hotspur, 4.51, 57.7%, 12:48; 4, Moussa Djenepo Southampton, 4.13, 41.9%, 10:08; 5, Valentino Livramento Southampton, 4.05, 72.9%, 18:01; 6, Raphinha Leeds United, 3.94, 50.9%, 12:56; 7, Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace, 3.72, 50.0%, 13:27; 8, Mason Greenwood Manchester United, 3.36, 59.1%, 17:35; 9, Michail Antonio West Ham United, 3.12, 57.1%, 18:19; 10, Dwight McNeil Burnley, 3.07, 53.1%, 17:16.