Where Burnley's Turf Moor ground ranks among the Premier League's best and worst grounds

A new survey has ranked the best and worst grounds among the Premier League’s 20 clubs.

Experts at OLBG have put together an overall rating for each stadium after analysing reviews from the likes of Tripadvisor, Yelp and Google reviews.

We used Google reviews, Tripadvisor and Yelp to find the rating of each football stadium out of five. Any teams for which we were unable to find all of the data were removed.

Here’s what they found:

NOTE: Any teams for which we were unable to find all of the data were removed, so Brentford’s ground doesn’t feature.

1 . The home of Burnley FC BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: A general view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . 1st - Craven Cottage, Fulham Average google review rating: 4.5/5 Average Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 Average Yelp rating: 4.5/5 Overall rating: 6.29 Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

3 . 2nd - Bramall Lane, Sheffield United Average google review rating: 4.6/5 Average Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 Average Yelp rating: 5/5 Overall rating: 6.11 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4 . 3rd - Anfield, Liverpool Average google review rating: 4.7/5 Average Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 Average Yelp rating: 4.5/5 Overall rating: 5.93 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales