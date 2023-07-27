News you can trust since 1877
Where Burnley's Turf Moor ground ranks among the Premier League's best and worst grounds

A new survey has ranked the best and worst grounds among the Premier League’s 20 clubs.
Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

Experts at OLBG have put together an overall rating for each stadium after analysing reviews from the likes of Tripadvisor, Yelp and Google reviews.

Here’s what they found:

NOTE: Any teams for which we were unable to find all of the data were removed, so Brentford’s ground doesn’t feature.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: A general view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

1. The home of Burnley FC

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: A general view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley

Average google review rating: 4.5/5 Average Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 Average Yelp rating: 4.5/5 Overall rating: 6.29

2. 1st - Craven Cottage, Fulham

Average google review rating: 4.5/5 Average Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 Average Yelp rating: 4.5/5 Overall rating: 6.29 Photo: Steve Bardens

Average google review rating: 4.6/5 Average Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 Average Yelp rating: 5/5 Overall rating: 6.11

3. 2nd - Bramall Lane, Sheffield United

Average google review rating: 4.6/5 Average Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 Average Yelp rating: 5/5 Overall rating: 6.11 Photo: Jan Kruger

Average google review rating: 4.7/5 Average Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 Average Yelp rating: 4.5/5 Overall rating: 5.93

4. 3rd - Anfield, Liverpool

Average google review rating: 4.7/5 Average Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 Average Yelp rating: 4.5/5 Overall rating: 5.93 Photo: Alex Livesey

