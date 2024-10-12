Where Burnley sit in the Championship's average attendance table compared to Hull City, Portsmouth and Watford

Scott Parker’s side have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, sitting third in the table and just one point off top spot.

The Clarets are now in the midst of the October international break and don’t return to action until next Saturday, when they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Sold out crowds and hostile atmospheres are part and parcel of playing in the Championship, but which club has had the most home fans through the turnstiles after the first nine games?