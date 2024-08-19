Where Burnley sit in early xG table compared to Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and other Championship rivals - gallery

It’s been a near perfect start for Burnley on their return to the Championship.

Two games in, Scott Parker’s men have maintained a 100 per cent win record with an incredible nine goals scored, with only one conceded.

It sets up a tasty early top of the table clash against Sunderland next week at the Stadium of Light.

Remarkably, the Clarets bagged five goals from an Expected Goals (xG) of just 0.76 against Cardiff City on Saturday, proving just how ruthless they were in front of goal.

But where do they sit in the early xG table? Using stats provided by Fotmob, we take a look:

Goals scored: 4

1. Sheffield Wednesday: 5.1xG

Goals scored: 4 Photo: Stu Forster

Goals scored: 1

2. Middlesbrough: 4.6xG

Goals scored: 1 Photo: George Wood

Goals scored: 5

3. Millwall: 4.2xG

Goals scored: 5 Photo: Dan Istitene

Goals scored: 3

4. Leeds United: 4.1xG

Goals scored: 3 Photo: George Wood

