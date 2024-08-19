Two games in, Scott Parker’s men have maintained a 100 per cent win record with an incredible nine goals scored, with only one conceded.

It sets up a tasty early top of the table clash against Sunderland next week at the Stadium of Light.

Remarkably, the Clarets bagged five goals from an Expected Goals (xG) of just 0.76 against Cardiff City on Saturday, proving just how ruthless they were in front of goal.