BREAKING
Where Burnley rank in the Championship's best value season tickets compared to Coventry City, Huddersfield Town & Sheffield United

There can be no doubt Burnley fans got value for money this season, but where do the Clarets rank in a list of the best value for money season tickets?
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th May 2023, 06:00 BST

A study has been undertaken by Betfred, who have looked into the cost of every season ticket in the 2022/23 campaign.

Their aim was to determine which club had the best value-for-money purchase in regards to home wins this season.

Betfred's study looks at home wins this season, as well as the amount of goals scored. Here are the results, running from worst value to best. If you’d like to view the study in full, it’s available here.

There's no doubt the Clarets offered unbelievable value for money this season

1. Getting your money's worth

There's no doubt the Clarets offered unbelievable value for money this season Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Season ticket cost: £349 Home wins: 5 Cost-per-win: £69.80

2. Wigan Athletic

Season ticket cost: £349 Home wins: 5 Cost-per-win: £69.80 Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Season ticket cost: £535 Home wins: 8 Cost-per-win: £66.88

3. Norwich City

Season ticket cost: £535 Home wins: 8 Cost-per-win: £66.88 Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Season ticket cost: £344 Home wins: 6 Cost-per-win: £57.33

4. Stoke City

Season ticket cost: £344 Home wins: 6 Cost-per-win: £57.33 Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

