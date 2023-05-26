There can be no doubt Burnley fans got value for money this season, but where do the Clarets rank in a list of the best value for money season tickets?

A study has been undertaken by Betfred, who have looked into the cost of every season ticket in the 2022/23 campaign.

Their aim was to determine which club had the best value-for-money purchase in regards to home wins this season.

Betfred's study looks at home wins this season, as well as the amount of goals scored. Here are the results, running from worst value to best. If you’d like to view the study in full, it’s available here.

1 . Getting your money's worth There's no doubt the Clarets offered unbelievable value for money this season

2 . Wigan Athletic Season ticket cost: £349 Home wins: 5 Cost-per-win: £69.80

3 . Norwich City Season ticket cost: £535 Home wins: 8 Cost-per-win: £66.88

4 . Stoke City Season ticket cost: £344 Home wins: 6 Cost-per-win: £57.33