You can’t knock the commitment of football fans.

They’ll travel by planes, trains and automobiles — covering the length and breadth of the country — to back the team they love unconditionally.

Tens of thousands of supporters in the Championship alone will journey for hours every week — by road, rail, or even sky — in an attempt to serenade their side to success.

Waking up at the crack of dawn, undeterred by wind, rain or shine, they’re there in good times and bad, and they’ll never stop, whether their team has won, lost or drawn.

And to measure the passion, loyalty and commitment of fans across England’s second tier, savvy statisticians at the72 have calculated the average away attendances of each club, and the distances they’ve travelled, to see who has the most die-hard following.

Check out the results, in reverse order.

1. 24. Millwall Total Travellers: 7,020. Number of Away Games: 10. Average Away Following: 702. Highest Following: 1,270. Lowest Following: 278. Distance Travelled: 3,868 (miles). Average: 168.2. Photo: Chloe Knott

2. 23. Huddersfield Town Total Travellers: 7,538. Number of Away Games: 9. Average Away Following: 838. Highest Following: 2,225. Lowest Following: 308. Distance Travelled: 2,809 (miles). Average: 122.1. Photo: Julian Finney

3. 22. Rotherham United Total Travellers: 9,268. Number of Away Games: 11. Average Away Following: 842. Highest Following: 2,700. Lowest Following: 408. Distance Travelled: 2,734 (miles). Average: 118.9. Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. 21. Reading Total Travellers: 10,140. Number of Away Games: 11. Average Away Following: 922. Highest Following: 1,989. Lowest Following: 300. Distance Travelled: 3,669 (miles). Average: 159.5. Photo: Alex Burstow