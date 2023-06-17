Where Burnley are predicted to finish in their first season back in the Premier League
Preparations for the 2023/24 season stepped up a gear on Thursday when Burnley discovered their fixture list for their return to the Premier League.
Vincent Kompany’s side will kick-off the campaign with a home clash against treble winners Manchester City, before a trip to fellow newly-promoted outfit Luton Town.
Following the release of the fixture list, a supercomputer prediction from King Casino Bonus has been put together using a range of informative outright odds markets to formulate what the final 2023/24 Premier League table will look like.
Here it is:
