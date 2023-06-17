News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Where Burnley are predicted to finish in their first season back in the Premier League

Preparations for the 2023/24 season stepped up a gear on Thursday when Burnley discovered their fixture list for their return to the Premier League.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s side will kick-off the campaign with a home clash against treble winners Manchester City, before a trip to fellow newly-promoted outfit Luton Town.

Following the release of the fixture list, a supercomputer prediction from King Casino Bonus has been put together using a range of informative outright odds markets to formulate what the final 2023/24 Premier League table will look like.

Here it is:

Nike's 2023/24 Premier League match ball

1. Back in the top flight

Nike's 2023/24 Premier League match ball Photo: Nike

Photo Sales
Pep Guardiola's all-conquering treble winners are backed to win the title for a fourth straight year.

2. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's all-conquering treble winners are backed to win the title for a fourth straight year. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

3. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Arsenal's title challenge fell away during the final couple of months under Mikel Arteta.

4. Arsenal

Arsenal's title challenge fell away during the final couple of months under Mikel Arteta. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueManchester CityLuton Town