Where Burnley are predicted to finish in final Premier League table following Sheffield United win - gallery

Burnley’s survival hopes were given a major boost over the weekend.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:25 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men maintained their upturn in form with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over bottom side Sheffield United.

With Nottingham Forest losing 2-0 to Everton, it means the gap to safety is now just three points with only four games remaining.

Using statistics provided by Opta, we’ve taken a look at how the final Premier League table is predicted to look:

1. Man City

Pep Guardiola's side dropped down to third after not being in league action this weekend, but Opta say they still have a 62% chance of retaining their title. Photo: Alex Pantling

2. Arsenal

The Gunners are given a 22.1% chance of winning the league and a 40.3% chance of finishing second. Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side have a 15.9% chance of finishing first and a 49.4% chance of finishing third. Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. Aston Villa

Unai Emery's side are now overwhelming favourites for that fourth spot, with a 80.7% chance of taking the final Champions League place. Photo: Michael Steele

