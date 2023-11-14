Where Burnley are predicted to finish following Arsenal defeat compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Luton Town & Sheffield United - gallery
Burnley now sit rock bottom of the Premier League table heading into the international break.
Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal means Vincent Kompany’s men have now lost five consecutive games.
It leaves the Clarets on just four points from their opening 12 games.
Using statistics provided by Opta, we take a look at where Burnley are now predicted to finish:
