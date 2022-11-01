Where Burnley are now tipped to finish in the Championship by data experts after Reading win at Turf Moor
Burnley’s recent run of form has only heightened the belief — from those looking in from the outside — that the Championship leaders will regain their top flight status.
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are now 15 league games unbeaten and have started to open up a little bit of an aperture between themselves and their rivals.
The dramatic triumph over Reading at Turf Moor at the weekend was the club’s third win on the bounce and their fifth success in their last six fixtures.
The current table-toppers are the highest scorers (32) in the division and they own the third meanest defence (16 goals conceded) in the second tier with only Preston North End and Birmingham City shipping fewer.
Most Popular
Burnley, who brought in 16 new faces during the summer after suffering relegation from the Premier League last term, came from behind for the second time in three games to open up a two-point gap over Blackburn Rovers.
After their second half recovery against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, where they won 4-2 having trailed by two goals at the break, they did it again at home to the Royals.
Substitute Manuel Benson restored parity after Tom Ince had given the Royals the lead before the ex-Royal Antwerp winger set up Anass Zaroury for a 94th minute winner.
The Clarets, who take on Rotherham United on Wednesday, are now five points clear of third-place QPR, who tackle former title favourites Norwich City at Carrow Road in midweek.
According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, the promotion favourites are forecasted to beat Sheffield United to top spot by a couple of points.
The ‘supercomputer’ has them finishing exactly where they sit as the table currently stands, but with 82 points, two more than the Blades, and seven more than the play-off contending Canaries.
According to statisticians and data experts, Burnley have a 30 per cent chance of winning the league, a 56 per cent chance of promotion, and a 35 per cent probability of making the top six. They’ll also conclude the campaign with the highest goal difference (+29).
At the opposite end of the hierarchy, Yorkshire trio Hull City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town are the three sides predicted to go down.
Following this weekend’s games, number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have analysed the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…
FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table
BURNLEY (82 pts)Sheffield United (80 pts)
------------------------------------------------
Norwich City (75 pts)Watford (75 pts)QPR (70 pts)Millwall (69 pts)
------------------------------------------------
Blackburn Rovers (69 pts)Swansea City (69 pts)Luton Town (67 pts)Birmingham City (63 pts)Preston (62 pts)Stoke City (61 pts)Middlesbrough (60 pts)Blackpool (60 pts)Reading (60 pts)West Brom (59 pts)Sunderland (58 pts)Coventry City (58 pts)Bristol City (56 pts)Cardiff City (56 pts)Wigan Athletic (53 pts)
------------------------------------------------
Hull City (51 pts)Huddersfield Town (49 pts)Rotherham United (49 pts)