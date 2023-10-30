Where Burnley are now predicted to finish following costly Bournemouth defeat compared to Everton, Luton Town & Sheffield United - gallery
Burnley suffered another costly defeat on Saturday when they squandered the lead to lose to relegation rivals Bournemouth.
Charlie Taylor’s first goal for the club proved to be in vain as the Clarets slumped to a 2-1 loss – their eighth of the campaign already.
So how has the result affected their final predicted finish. We take a look here with the help of Opta’s supercomputer:
1 / 5