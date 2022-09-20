The Blades picked up a third away win on the bounce — and a sixth win from their last seven fixtures — when keeping a fourth successive clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Preston North End at Deepdale.

The Clarets, who collected a point in the Lancashire derby against the Lilywhites in midweek, stretched their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions with a 2-1 triumph over Bristol City at Turf Moor.

Blackpool slipped to 19th, and were leapfrogged by opponents Millwall, when losing 2-1 at The Den, with experts now predicting a bleak finish for the Tangerines this term.

And Wigan Athletic continue to hover around mid-table in England’s second tier after Tom Ince’s second half handed the points to Reading at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

After analysing all the latest points, performances, probabilities and permutations — while implementing forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings —number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have worked out how the table could look after the final games on May 6th.

Have a scroll through our gallery to see whether your team is expected to be challenging for automatic promotion or the play-offs, or whether they face a battle for survival.

1. Sheffield United Points: 88. Goal Difference: +37. Chance of making play-offs: 30%. Chance of promotion: 65%. Chance of winning the title: 38%. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

2. Norwich City Points: 84. Goal Difference: +34. Chance of making play-offs: 34%. Chance of promotion: 55%. Chance of winning the title: 26%. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Burnley Points: 76. Goal Difference: +21. Chance of making play-offs: 37%. Chance of promotion: 31%. Chance of winning the title: 10%. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4. Watford Points: 74. Goal Difference: +15. Chance of making play-offs: 36%. Chance of promotion: 26%. Chance of winning the title: 7%. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales