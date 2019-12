Burnley bucked a dismal run of 10 away games without a win to overturn League One MK Dons in the FA Cup third round in the Clarets first game of the decade,

Graham Alexander and Steven Fletcher netted for Owen Coyle's then Premier League side - but how many of Burnley's players can you remember from that day? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC have just appointed him as their head coach.

On 21 June 2019, Jensen joined the backroom staff as goalkeeping coach at League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Currently manager at League Two club Salford City, owned by Manchester United's Class of 92.

Currently working as a marketing manager for Chess Communications, a virtual network operator.

Duff was appointed manager at his former club Cheltenham Town and recently signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until June 2023.

Eckersley retired from football after suffering an ankle injury at Oldham Athletic in 2015.

Bikey joined Steve Coppell at Indian Super League team ATK in 2018.

Currently turning out for Scott Parker's Fulham in the Championship.

Assistant to Kevin Russell at Stoke City's U23s.