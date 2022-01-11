When and where you can watch Maxwel Cornet at AFCON

Maxwel Cornet at a press conference at the Japoma Stadium in Douala today

The Clarets' six-goal top-scorer is with the Elephants squad as they aim to win a third AFCON, after successes in 1992 and 2015.

Patrice Beaumelle's side open up on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., at the Japoma Stadium, Douala, with the game live on Sky Sports.

Ivory Coast are one of the favourites for the tournament, but have also been drawn with defending champions Algeria, including Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, in Group E, along with Sierra Leone.

The Elephants face Sierra Leone on Sunday at 4 p.m. again at the Japoma Stadium, before the Algeria game next Thursday, again at 4 p.m., also in Douala.

The top two teams in each group automatically advance to the last 16, with four of the best third place teams in the six groups also going through.

Last 16 ties begin on January 23rd, with the quarter-finals from the 29th.

The semi-finals are on February 2nd and 3rd, with the final and third-place play-off both on the 6th.