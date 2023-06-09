What we know about Leeds United man Cody Drameh as Burnley, Brentford & Luton Town continue to circle

Luton Town, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, want to bring him back to Kenilworth Road following their promotion to the top flight, while Brentford have also been credited with an interest.

The 21-year-old made 19 appearances for the Hatters from January onwards in his second loan spell away from Elland Road, having previously made 22 outings for Cardiff City.

He’s impressed in both spells, but he’s found game time with his parent club hard to come by since making the switch from Fulham in 2020.

In the last three years, the right-back has made just eight appearances for Leeds and currently finds himself down the pecking order behind Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen.

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship may provide more opportunities for Drameh, although this is not guaranteed. The situation isn’t helped by continued uncertainty off the pitch at Elland Road, with no manager in place and question marks over the club’s ownership.

Nevertheless, it’s expected the Whites will want to involve Drameh in their first-team plans as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

But with the defender entering the final 12 months of his contract, and the player himself keen to get regular game time, they may have no option but to cash in.

Prior to his loan move to Luton, former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said there was no doubt Drameh had a future at Elland Road.

"Yes, I see no doubt a future here for him,” he said.

"If I go back to the time I first met him and he was very dissatisfied about coming back, he kind of expressed that he didn't think this was going to be right for him.

