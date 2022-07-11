What Vincent Kompany learned from Burnley's friendly defeat at Wolves

The Clarets travelled to the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground, having beaten Rochdale 1-0 at Gawthorpe last Friday, and Kompany got his first look at new signings Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The hosts eased to victory with goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Daniel Podence - who scored against Burnley for Olympiakos in the Europa League qualifiers four years ago – and Chiquinho, after Kompany’s side squandered chances of their own.

And he said: "The lads gave it everything, and you could see a little bit the difference in levels physically between the lads who've been there since the beginning and the lads who've just joined.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley looks on during the Burnley FC Press Conference at Barnfield Training Centre on June 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"In the first 20 minutes we've had chances, and the difference was that they scored two very early goals with the first two chances they have, and we've missed two or three big chances.

"Other than that, they gave it everything and it was a good performance for the lads.

"It's exactly what I wanted, against Rochdale you know you're going to have a lot of the ball, you know you're going to get to work on some of the things you worked on in training.

"Then you come here and you're going to be challenged, it's going to be physical, there's going to be a lot more quality on the pitch and you get to see where your team is at really early doors, which is important to me."

He added: "They have a few good players, but it's really not about that, we wanted to stretch the team, see what it's got in its current form and it gives us a better picture.

"I think mainly you want to get the physical side out of it, every training session you work on the tactical side and then again today playing against a strong opposition, as well two different teams we played with, they've got a big squad and then you get to see where everyone was at.

"That is crucial for me because I haven't been here before and you need these types of games.

"It was a little bit different to the Burnley weather conditions and you could see it was having a bit of an effect on the guys, so I think the Portuguese contingent from Wolverhampton were better equipped for that.

"It's a good group of guys, you can always rely on them to put in a shift, and with a few tweaks here and there I think we can have some more goal threat and hopefully compete."

Burnley will play their only public friendly on Friday night at former boss Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury Town (kick-off 7 p.m.).

Tickets for the game at Montgomery Waters Meadow went on sale on Monday, July 11th, priced Adults - £12; Over 65s - £6; 12-18 - £6; Student - £6; Disabled Supporters - £6; Under 12s - £1.

Tickets can be bought online or in person at the ticket office until noon on Wednesday, July 13th.