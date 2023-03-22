News you can trust since 1877
What every Championship manager has had to say about leaders Burnley — from Paul Heckingbottom and Alex Neil to Tony Mowbray and Michael Carrick

Runaway leaders Burnley have been the talk of the Championship this season.

By Dan Black
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are on the cusp of a Premier League return after losing just twice in 37 games in the second tier.

The club’s 17-game unbeaten run in the league, which included a record equalling 10 wins on the bounce, has taken the table toppers 13 points clear of Sheffield United at the summit.

And, having stretched their advantage over third place Middlesbrough to 16 points, while owning a game in hand, they could theoretically wrap up promotion on Good Friday, should they win at the Riverside.

Burnley have accrued 83 points, they’ve averaged two goals-per-game, and they’re well on course to become only the sixth club in the history of the second tier to reach a three-figure points return.

Here’s what the manager of each Championship club has said about the champions elect this season.

Burnley's Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with Anass Zaroury The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Burnley's Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with Anass Zaroury The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Burnley's Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with Anass Zaroury The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

"They're going to the end and getting the wins, they've got a clear way they want to play, they've got good players and they're up there for a reason. They've been very good all season."

2. Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United)

Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United)
Photo: Jan Kruger

"We respect Burnley because they’re a good team and they ask a lot of questions of you in terms of how you defend. They press high and they’re compact as a team. "I've a lot of respect for the way Vinny has gone in and changed things around and how much success he has had so quickly. They have had a lot of positive results playing in a certain style. Clearly, the work he's done there has been great."

3. Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough)

Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough)
Photo: Michael Regan

"They’ve been consistently the best team over the 30-odd games this season. We’re up against the best team in the league by a long, long way, “They’ve done a brilliant job, but what Vincent [Kompany] and his staff and the players have done is excellent this year. “They dominate games, they react so well as soon as they’ve lost it, and then they control the game."

4. Rob Edwards (Luton Town)

Rob Edwards (Luton Town)
Photo: Cameron Smith

