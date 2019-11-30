'What are you doing?': A minority of Burnley fans frustrated at Sean Dyche's team to face Crystal Palace

Sean Dyche has named his team to face Crystal Palace - with one notable omission from his starting XI.

Premier League-winning midfielder Danny Drinkwater has failed to make the grade. The Clarets were forced into one change from the side that beat Watford, with Robbie Brady coming into midfield for the suspended Ashley Westwood.

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Brady, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Barnes. Subs: Hart, Lowton, Drinkwater, Gibson, Rodriguez, Pieters, Lennon.

Here's how YOU reacted to the news on Twitter:

@claretsliam: "Had a feeling Brady would be in, no Drinky but hope to see him play a part 2nd half. Cmon you Clarets!!!"

@JaydenCookMo19: "The Golden Couple: Ashley Barnes-Wood."

@Stevie___C: "Slightly surprised he didn't go with Lennon instead, but a strong lineup."

@Edenjenga: "Can’t see Brady doing 90, so may well bring Drinkwater on 65 mins onwards and move Hendrick back wide."

@nongdarko: "Gonna be interesting seeing the two different shapes, bit worried we might be outmuscled in midfield but whatever, cracking line up and come on you mighty Clarets."

@reecehamilton17: "Man start Drinkwater, what are you doing?"