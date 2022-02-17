"We've got goals all over the pitch," says goalkeeper Nick Pope, in light of Burnley's goal-scoring struggles!

Sean Dyche's side have scored just four goals in their last nine games in the Premier League and have now failed to find the net in almost half (10) of their 21 outings this season.

Norwich City, with just 14 goals this term, three less than those clocked up by bottom-of-the-table Burnley, are the only side in the top flight with a more inferior return.

But Pope, 29, gets the impression that things are about to change. He said: "Yes, 100%. I don't think we're just reliant on the boys up front, I feel we've got goals all over the pitch.

Burnley's English goalkeeper Nick Pope gestures during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 23, 2022.

"The centre-halves can score from set-pieces, Browny's one of the best finishers from outside the box I've ever played with, so if we can get the right players in the right positions, we've definitely got goals in us.

"Jay [Rodriguez] scored his 100th goal the other night and he's looked really sharp over the last few weeks. I'm sure that goals will come from all over."

The club's deadline day signing from VfL Wolfsburg, Wout Weghorst, arrives with high expectations following prolific spells in the Bundesliga and Eredivisie.

The Netherlands international, who has 129 career goals domestically, could be the key to unlocking doors for his new club in the final third.

Nick Pope of Burnley saves a header from Edinson Cavani of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on February 08, 2022 in Burnley, England.

And the Dutchman's assistence would be a timely boost, given only two members of the squad — Maxwel Cornet (6) and captain Ben Mee (2) — have scored more than once during 2021-22.

"On and off the ball he's been first class," said Pope. "The turn against Manchester United and the assist was top class. It's never easy to come straight into a team, being thrown in after moving to a new country.