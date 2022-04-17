West Ham United vs Burnley player ratings as Nick Pope preserves a point after Maxwel Cornet’s penalty miss

The England international inspired as the Clarets claimed a vital point against West Ham United at the London Stadium.
He somehow clawed Issa Diop’s header off the line with the score locked at 1-1 and then stood tall to deny Michail Antonio in a one-v-one.
It could, however, have been so much different for the visitors, who squandered the opportunity to take a two-goal lead from the spot.
Maxwel Cornet dragged his spot kick wide of the upright in first half stoppage time when going down under the challenge of Lukasz Fabianski.
Wout Weghorst opened the scoring with his second goal for the club, heading home the rebound when under pressure from Tomas Soucek after Jay Rodriguez had headed a corner against the bar.
But the Czech midfielder made amends in the second half when getting on the end of Manuel Lanzini’s free kick to equalise.
1. Nick Pope 9
The England international made a couple of point-preserving saves as the Hammers pushed for a winner. His stop to deny Diop when clawing the ball off his line was outstanding and he followed that up when coming out on top in a one-v-one with Antonio. Pope also made a fine one-handed save to keep out Bowen's effort in the first half.
2. Matt Lowton 6
Drove forward well in support of McNeil, completing a number of incisive give-and-go's, though the end product wasn't always up to scratch. Handled Vlasic well, forcing the Croat away from goal whenever possible, but the overlapping Cresswell often caused problems. Replaced by Roberts in the second half.
3. Charlie Taylor 7.5
The left-back produced a more than satisfactory all-action display. The ex-Leeds United defender limited Johnson's opportunities to deliver the ball into the box and always provided an option off the ball when the Clarets attempted to stretch the play in the final third. The full back will be happy with today's contribution.
4. Nathan Collins 7
Composed at the back, both in and out of possession, and continues to show signs of developing in to a top player for Burnley. He got his toe in well to deny Antonio from getting a run on him late on, having produced a good block to deny the striker in the first half. The centre back did get rolled too easily by the Jamaican international in the latter stages, but that can be forgiven for the point-saving block he produced to deny substitute Benrahma, who looked like he had a tap-in.
