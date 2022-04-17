West Ham United vs Burnley player ratings as Nick Pope preserves a point after Maxwel Cornet’s penalty miss

4. Nathan Collins 7

Composed at the back, both in and out of possession, and continues to show signs of developing in to a top player for Burnley. He got his toe in well to deny Antonio from getting a run on him late on, having produced a good block to deny the striker in the first half. The centre back did get rolled too easily by the Jamaican international in the latter stages, but that can be forgiven for the point-saving block he produced to deny substitute Benrahma, who looked like he had a tap-in.

Photo: Nathan Stirk