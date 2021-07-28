West Ham tipped to beat Burnley to £15m-rated ace, Southampton chase big-money Bundesliga sensation
Burnley's pre-season campaign is coming along well, and Sean Dyche's side picked up another morale-boosting win with a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Blackpool last night.
A strong Clarets side including the likes of Dwight McNeil, Ben Mee and Jay Rodriguez, got more important minutes under their belt at Bloomfield Road, with young defender Bobby Thomas scoring his first senior goal to give Burnley victory.
Speaking after the game, Clarets boss Sean Dyche was in an upbeat mood, and said: “We mixed the side a bit again but there was a good attitude from the start. We looked fresh and we looked at it and I was really pleased overall.
“There was a real good energy and tempo to our play. We need to sharpen up a little bit with our chances because we created enough tonight but there was a real good feel to us.
“We want games that feel like that because it certainly did feel like a real game and yet again there was a nice atmosphere with fans in the stadium. It all adds to it and the build-up to the season.”
The Burnley manager also addressed the exit of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan, and said: “We like Bailey and we think he’s producing and improving but we still think he needs more regular first-team football.
“With Wayne Hennessey coming in, he’s an experienced pro and he gets it and I think he enjoyed being around the group, just to get that first feel.”
