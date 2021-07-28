West Ham tipped to beat Burnley to £15m-rated ace, Southampton chase big-money Bundesliga sensation

A strong Clarets side including the likes of Dwight McNeil, Ben Mee and Jay Rodriguez, got more important minutes under their belt at Bloomfield Road, with young defender Bobby Thomas scoring his first senior goal to give Burnley victory.

Speaking after the game, Clarets boss Sean Dyche was in an upbeat mood, and said: “We mixed the side a bit again but there was a good attitude from the start. We looked fresh and we looked at it and I was really pleased overall.

“There was a real good energy and tempo to our play. We need to sharpen up a little bit with our chances because we created enough tonight but there was a real good feel to us.

“We want games that feel like that because it certainly did feel like a real game and yet again there was a nice atmosphere with fans in the stadium. It all adds to it and the build-up to the season.”

The Burnley manager also addressed the exit of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan, and said: “We like Bailey and we think he’s producing and improving but we still think he needs more regular first-team football.

“With Wayne Hennessey coming in, he’s an experienced pro and he gets it and I think he enjoyed being around the group, just to get that first feel.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Spurs stalwart seal exit Spurs have confirmed the exit of defender Toby Alderweireld, ahead of his move to Qatari side Al-Duhail. The Belgium international, who spent six trophyless years with Spurs, is set to be replaced by Atalanta's Cristian Romero. (Guardian)

2. Blues close in on first summer signing Chelsea are closing in on their first signing of the season, with goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli set to join from Fulham. The 29-year-old free agent, who spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough, will be the Blues third-choice stopper behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Sky Sports)

3. Magpies favourites to sign Barkley Newcastle United have become the fresh favourites to sign Chelsea's £15m midfielder Ross Barkley. The ex-Everton man spent last season on loan with Aston Villa, and could be moved on permanently to boost the Blues' transfer budget. (SkyBet)

4. Seagulls in pole position to land Celtic star Amid rumours linking Odsonne Edouard with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, the Seagulls have been named favourites ahead of Arsenal to win the race for the Celtic striker. He's said to be valued at around £20m, with his contract set to expire next summer. (SkyBet)