West Ham favourites to sign key Burnley star, Southampton's £15m man wanted in Serie A

Meanwhile, England are back in Euro 2020 action tonight, when they take on Denmark in an eagerly-anticipated semi-final at Wembley Stadium, with the winner set to face Italy in the final on Sunday.

Giving his verdict on the current crop of England stars, ex-Burnley boss Chris Waddle said: “We always have comparisons, it’s a big talking point in football. I look at this squad and then the ‘90 squad and the ‘86 squad I was in. They were very talented squads.

“How many of this squad would get into the ‘90 and ‘86 squads? It’s up for debate. In my mind, not many would get in. As for getting in a starting team, would you have Gary Lineker or Harry Kane? Would you have Paul Gascoigne or Jack Grealish?

“To me, I’ve got two winners already. You can go through the squad and maybe argue a case for certain players to get in, but out of the 23 we had, I don’t know how many of this 26 would get in."

He continued: “The person I’ve been most impressed with is Jordan Pickford. The jury’s been out on him for a long time: his kicking, his distribution, his decision making, his saves, have all been excellent.

“When called upon he’s made saves at vital times and he looks really pumped up. His concentration levels are there, which people could argue about at times. So far in this tournament he’s been excellent.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Hammers could land bargain defender West Ham are rumoured to be plotting a move for ex-Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic, who was released by the Serie A side at the end of last season. However, Spanish side Real Betis are also believed to be keen on the 29-year-old Serbia international. (Daily Star)

2. Seagulls land Mwepu Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg, for a fee of around £18m. The Zambia international won the last four Austrian top tier titles on the trot with his former side. (Club website)

3. Seagulls among favourites to sign James Brighton & Hove Albion have been named second favourites to sign Man Utd winger Daniel James, just behind Leicester City. The talented 23-year-old joined the Red Devils for £15m back in 2019, but struggled for regular first team football last season. (SkyBet)

4. Leeds land Firpo Leeds United have completed the signing of Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, who has arrived at Elland Road for a fee of around £13m. He made 18 appearances for the Catalan giants last season, and helped them win their 31st Copa Del Rey. (Club website)