West Ham favourites to sign key Burnley star, Southampton's £15m man wanted in Serie A
Burnley are just five weeks away from kicking off their 2021/22 campaign, and the club remain hard at work chasing transfer targets ahead of the upcoming season.
Meanwhile, England are back in Euro 2020 action tonight, when they take on Denmark in an eagerly-anticipated semi-final at Wembley Stadium, with the winner set to face Italy in the final on Sunday.
Giving his verdict on the current crop of England stars, ex-Burnley boss Chris Waddle said: “We always have comparisons, it’s a big talking point in football. I look at this squad and then the ‘90 squad and the ‘86 squad I was in. They were very talented squads.
“How many of this squad would get into the ‘90 and ‘86 squads? It’s up for debate. In my mind, not many would get in. As for getting in a starting team, would you have Gary Lineker or Harry Kane? Would you have Paul Gascoigne or Jack Grealish?
“To me, I’ve got two winners already. You can go through the squad and maybe argue a case for certain players to get in, but out of the 23 we had, I don’t know how many of this 26 would get in."
He continued: “The person I’ve been most impressed with is Jordan Pickford. The jury’s been out on him for a long time: his kicking, his distribution, his decision making, his saves, have all been excellent.
“When called upon he’s made saves at vital times and he looks really pumped up. His concentration levels are there, which people could argue about at times. So far in this tournament he’s been excellent.”
