West Brom beat Burnley and other Championship rivals to Jed Wallace's signature

According to our sister newspaper The News in Portsmouth, the 28-year-old – who has close ties with Pompey – is set to join the Baggies on a free transfer at the end of his deal at The Den.

Nottingham Forest and Besiktas were also credited with an interest in the player, as well as Burnley, Watford, Luton Town and QPR.

The player is reportedly due to have a medical today.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Jed Wallace of Millwall is challenged by Sam Field and Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Queens Park Rangers at The Den on February 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Wallace has spent six years with the Lions, with 90 goals and assists from 253 appearances.