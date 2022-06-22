West Brom beat Burnley and other Championship rivals to Jed Wallace's signature

According to our sister newspaper The News in Portsmouth, the 28-year-old – who has close ties with Pompey – is set to join the Baggies on a free transfer at the end of his deal at The Den.
Nottingham Forest and Besiktas were also credited with an interest in the player, as well as Burnley, Watford, Luton Town and QPR.
The player is reportedly due to have a medical today.
Wallace has spent six years with the Lions, with 90 goals and assists from 253 appearances.
The former Pompey player of the season netted 30 goals in 121 appearances at Fratton Park, before moving to Wolves in 2015.