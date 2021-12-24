"We'll always have a go here and have a fight" - Jack Cork on motivation for out of contract players at Burnley

Jack Cork

The 32-year-old midfielder sees his deal expire at the end of the season, although there is an option for an extra year in club’s favour.

He is one of 10 in the same boat, but despite the uncertainty of their situations, Cork has no doubt his teammates will continue to give everything for the cause, even if some of them might be looking for new clubs.

Burnley currentky sit 18th in the table, but Cork said: "I think we've got a lot of lads who've been at the club a long time, and we want to do it for each other as much as the club.

"We don't want to let ourselves down - if results go badly, it only really reflects badly on us, and that's not something you want on your CV, that you didn't want to do something because you were all out of contract in the summer.

"It's not in our nature or part of this club. We'll always have a go here and have a fight."

Cork, meanwhile, will hope to retain his place in the starting XI, having ousted Josh Brownhill last time out against West Ham.

Burnley have since seen their last two fixtures postponed late in the day due to Covid cases in the Watford and Aston Villa camps.

Cork, a player so often one of the first names on the teamsheet since returning from Swansea in the summer of 2017, has only started seven of 15 Premier League games this season.

But he accepts that is the way things are: "That's football, it is what it is, managers make decisions, try different things, and it's frustrating, but you have to deal with it.

"You can't be upset with not playing, it's just being ready for your chance, and when it comes.