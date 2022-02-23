Weghorst having similar affect to Barton - Burnley boss Sean Dyche

And boss Sean Dyche feels his influence isn't dissimilar to that of Joey Barton, who played 58 games for the club in two spells, helping win the Championship title in 2016, as the club's Player of the Year.

The current Bristol Rovers boss, who celebrates a year in charge at the Memorial Ground this week, was a driving force for the Clarets, setting and demanding high standards, and Dyche admits he shares some similar traits with Netherlands international Weghorst.

Weghorst has a goal and two assists in his four appearances for Burnley since a deadline day move from Wolfsburg, and had a hand in all three goals at Brighton on Saturday.

Wout Weghorst

But it is his workrate and cajoling of his teammates that has stuck out as much as his technical ability so far, with the 6ft 6ins a vocal presence in the side.

Asked whether he could see similarities, Dyche said: "I know what you mean, Wout's come in super open-minded, rubbing off on people with who he is and how he is, the way he goes about it.

"He's willing to work, willing to fight, but he's willing to play and is a very good footballer."

Dyche remains close to Barton, who is in his second managerial role after leaving Fleetwood Town, and the pair remain in contact: "Joey, fair play to him, he sent me a message the other day saying it was my 250th Premier League game as manager and said 'well done, fantastic achievement'.

Joey Barton

"I said 'I did not know that, thanks very much!'

"It's interesting Joey is keeping an eye on me, I thank him for that, he's got my back.