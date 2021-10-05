"We will find goals" - Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Chris Wood scores against Leeds

So far this term, the Clarets have netted only five goals in seven Premier League outings, with one each for centre backs James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, winger Maxwel Cornet, striker Chris Wood and an own goal, from Jamie Vardy.

Only Norwich, with two, have fewer goals, while Southampton, Wolves and Arsenal also have five.

Last season was also a struggle, only outscoring relegated Fulham and Sheffield United, with 33 goals, although Burnley only netted 36 in 2017/18 as they finished seventh.

Their highest tally under Dyche in the Premier League was 45 in finishing 15th in 2018/19.

Burnley have only scored one goal from open play so far this season, Cornet's volley at Leicester, although Jay Rodriguez netted all four in the 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Rochdale a fortnight ago.

Dyche said: "Stats and facts and all that, the last one doesn't guarantee the next one, I'm well aware of that, we've shown over many years we can be productive, and I believe we will be again, and we will find ways to score goals.

"We have four very good strikers in my opinion, and we will find goals.

"We had a slow start last season and then picked up quite strongly, and it's important we do that again.