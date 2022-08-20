"We lost our way"- Vincent Kompany on the lessons to learn after 3-3 draw with Blackpool

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets appeared to have the game won twice at 2-0 and 3-1, but were pegged back by their Lancashire rivals.

Nathan Tella struck twice on his first start, after Josh Brownhill’s stunning opener, but Burnley were unable to kill off the Seasiders.

Kompany admitted: “The first half was terrific, you go back with just a little bit of frustration as to how we conceded the goal, but more of the same in the second half and it is a fantastic day for Burnley Football Club.

"But it didn't go that way, you have to stay robust and we were a little overwhelmed by our own doing.”

Burnley were 2-0 up within 14 minutes, and he added: "I think it was in line with the performances we had before, but we had the magic ingredient of goals, I thought introducing Nathan worked really well, and probably he will get more goals, Browny did what he did, his second goal already.

"But we've got to expect these moments where not everything goes to plan, we have to take lessons from this game, the first half was brilliant, but the second we lost our way, and that is what happens.”

Blackpool pulled one back through Theo Corbeanu, after Aro Muric’s pass put Josh Cullen in trouble, but Kompany explained: "The main thing for me is there's always spaces, if you look at the amount of chances we've created from these type of phases, I look at only spaces.

"In these situations, if you can hit the right spaces, sometimes it's a longer pass - not everything has to be short - but if you find the right spaces, it's an incredible way to get a very high quality chance because it's the one moment you can get a team a little bit away from their deeper block.

"We've made good use of it so far this season, but in this game, when it went wrong, we got punished.

"But we weren't able to recognise how the game shifted in dynamics, and normally with a bit more experience in these situations, you recognise it and diffuse it at source.

"It was simple things, you do have to build some patience in your game, then once you manage to find the spaces and the free man, you have to have the intent and intensity to go forward and attack, which is everything we did in the first half and everything we didn't in the second.

"It's a hard learning, it wasn't that the performance dropped, it was bound to happen, but it cost us straight away.”

Asked what was the difference second half, he added: "It was two things, you prepare for a game and in most of Blackpool's games they were a little more organised and sat back a little, the sam way we knew Luton were going to press high, Blackpool are a little bit more compact.

"That dynamic changed in the second half, and it's during the game, adapting to it and recognising that.

"If you're getting pressed, there is probably more space in behind, further up the pitch.”

Burnley didn’t seem comfortable at 3-1 in the second half, and Kompany mused: "I felt comfortable until the end of the first half, then in the second, it could have been 5-1 but I wasn't, because we changed our way.

"It's for everyone to recognise what these two images look like, changing your way doesn't have to do with playing style or philosophy, if you are going to play long balls, you've got to go for the second balls and have runners off the flicks. If you don't, you lose your way.

"If you have a deep block, you have to be compact, you shift, you slide, you squeeze, and if you don't, the deep block has no purpose.

"The second thing is if you've had the ball and been used to creating chances - look at the goals we've scored, there is an end product to it - but the moment you don't make angles any more and don't break lines and turn back and turn down opportunities to play forward, then this is the image you get.

"You can't get caught in between, and we did second half, are we pressing? are we not? are we playing? are we not?

"Better off doing it to the extreme.”

Ian Maatsen was sent off after reacting to a poor challenge from Sonny Carey, who also saw red, and Kompany knows that is another harsh lesson to learn: "Down to 10 it looked like we had more momentum again, but it's shame because it's an important player, and it's a conversation I have with him because he's young.

"He's the one who got absolutely booted off the pitch, at shin height.

"It's to recognise in those moments we have to take every advantage we can, and take one for the team, and we continue with 11.

"It's going to happen to him again, because he's a good player, and he'll have to manage that.