Wayne Rooney 'top choice' for Burnley?

And the report also claims the Derby County boss could be tempted to take the post at Turf Moor, even if the Clarets are relegated to the Championship.

England’s record goalscorer is as highly-ambitious in terms of his managerial career as he was as a player, and the 36-year-old was linked with the job at former club Everton, although he turned down an interview before Frank Lampard was appointed as successor to Rafa Benitez.

Rooney said: “The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DERBY, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Wayne Rooney (L) manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Bristol City at Pride Park Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

“I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

Rooney joined Derby as player coach in January 2020, having signed in August 2019, with two years left on his contract with D.C. United.

And in November 2020, having replaced Phillip Cocu as part of a four-man interim management team, he took sole control of the side, before, in January last year, retiring from playing after being appointed permanent manager.

The Rams avoided the drop on the last day of last season, but despite a valiant battle this season, a 21-point deduction saw Derby relegated.

Rooney is already talking about the challenge of trying to bounce back to the Championship with Derby at the first attempt, although the club remains in administration after seven months.

Rooney is awaiting a successful outcome as American businessman Chris Kirchner attempts to complete a takeover, and said recently: "I love the challenge. Obviously we need the right squad of players and once that transfer window is closed and I know what my squad is, I think then we can be realistic and say 'yes, we have got a chance of coming back up'. And then it is on me.