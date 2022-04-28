Wayne Rooney responds to Burnley link

A report claimed Rooney is the Clarets’ ‘top target’ to replace Sean Dyche, whether Burnley retain their Premier League status or not, with Mike Jackson having steered the side two points above the drop zone with five games to play.

Jackson will again take the reins at Watford on Saturday, and continue to take things one game at a time.

But Rooney, speaking at his own pre-match press conference, said: "I heard that this morning on talkSPORT, it is the first I heard of it.

DERBY, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Wayne Rooney (L) manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Bristol City at Pride Park Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"Listen, there is nothing you can do about speculation, I get that.

"I think I have said a couple of times now it is a credit to myself and the staff and the job they've done that specualtion is there, but I have said I have a year left on my contract here. I want to try and bring better days back to this football club.