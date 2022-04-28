Wayne Rooney responds to Burnley link

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has this afternoon reacted to being linked with the Burnley job in the national media.

By Chris Boden
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:10 pm

A report claimed Rooney is the Clarets’ ‘top target’ to replace Sean Dyche, whether Burnley retain their Premier League status or not, with Mike Jackson having steered the side two points above the drop zone with five games to play.

Jackson will again take the reins at Watford on Saturday, and continue to take things one game at a time.

But Rooney, speaking at his own pre-match press conference, said: "I heard that this morning on talkSPORT, it is the first I heard of it.

"Listen, there is nothing you can do about speculation, I get that.

"I think I have said a couple of times now it is a credit to myself and the staff and the job they've done that specualtion is there, but I have said I have a year left on my contract here. I want to try and bring better days back to this football club.

"Now, of course, that depends as I have said over the last few weeks on the takeover going through. If it doesn't, then of course you might have to reassess that but if it goes through, I am here and ready to try and get this club back up into the Championship and move forward and try and bring some glory days back here."

