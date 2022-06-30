Vincent Kompany's preparations hit as Burnley's Burton friendly cancelled

The club said in a statement: “Burnley Football Club can confirm that due to a number of reasons beyond our control, the Clarets' pre-season friendly at Burton Albion next week has been cancelled.”

Vincent Kompany's side were scheduled to play at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, July 9th, the same day another side take on Wolves behind closed doors at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Centre.

The Clarets begin their pre-season programme on Friday afternoon against Rochdale in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Gawthorpe.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley talks to the media during the Burnley FC Press Conference at Barnfield Training Centre on June 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Their only public warm up game will now come at Shrewsbury Town on Friday, July 15th, before travelling to Portugal on Sunday, July.17th