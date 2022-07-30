Vincent Kompany working to add to Burnley body count

Kompany has already brought in nine new faces this summer, but the Clarets have lost 10 players,not including Wout Weghorst, who joined Besiktas on a season-long loan, while Matej Vydra’s future remains unresolved.

The Belgian would ideally like four or five more through the door before September 1st, especially with six league games to play in August.

Asked whether the nature of his side’s performance in their opening night 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town could help sway potential signings, Kompany smiled: “The few cases we have open are going to be easier than if we got a thumping!

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Manager of Burnley, Vincent Kompany looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

"But if it didn’t come today (the performance), it would have come at some point.

"Can we be consistent? I can’t give you the answer now.

"I do believe at some point it is something we are going be able to produce regularly.”

As to whether any deals are close, he added: “A few, I lost track of it.

"I don’t think it is about replacing anyone, but getting bodies through the door, just because we lost so many and the league is so many games.”

Burnley are particularly short up front, where Jay Rodriguez missed the first game with an injury, which meant a debut for 19-year-old youth product Dara Costelloe.

The Clarets could have been made to pay for failing to kill the game off, so does he need an out and out goalscorer?: “I am used to that. I don’t think I have ever had an out and out goalscorer in my team.

"Last year I was fortunate to be part of a team that scored 107 goals across all competitions and it was just shared, there was no one there with 30 goals.

"If someone does it, I will be the first to be happy, it is not like I tell them 'don't score more than 20!’”

Burnley sold Dwight McNeil to Everton on Friday for a deal which could be worth up to £20m, and Kompany explained: “The offer was there and I think he spent a lot of time at the club, he felt it it was his time to move on and stay in the Premier League.

"You can’t fault a player for being ambitious. We wish him well.

"Now we have to focus on the players who are here and they have showed good signs of being players that the fans can be proud of hopefully.”

But will he get any of the money to spend?: “It is a difficult question to answer, because if I say yes, I can see all the prices go up.

"But in all fairness, I think everything we have done is moderate.

"We haven’t done anything crazy so far.

"Are we going to be able to use some of that money? Yes.