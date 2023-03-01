Vincent Kompany will continue with the same mentality that has taken Burnley this far as they approach FA Cup tie

The former Belgium international is reluctant to address questions on the Premier League — even though the Clarets hold an almost insurmountable advantage over third place Middlesbrough.

And, in the same respect, he won't be dragged into conversations surrounding the potential of an FA Cup quarter-final, a stage the Clarets haven't reached in two decades.

The runaway Championship leaders have Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town to deal with first before they get the chance to join Manchester City, Fulham, Brighton, East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United/West Ham, Sheffield United/Spurs and Southampton/Grimsby Town.

Manchester City's Belgian captain Vincent Kompany holds the winner's trophy after the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium in London, on May 18, 2019. - Manchester City beat Watford 6-0 at Wembley to claim the FA Cup.

He said: "We have to get there first. Along the way there have probably been a lot of broken dreams. We will do what we do always. If we prepare well we give ourselves the right to hope. But first we have to be fully prepared for this game.

"We have literally done friendly games where we've prepared the same as we've done for the top games in our league and we get results in friendly games.

"The point I want to make is that we don't necessarily see the game as being 46 games it could be 460 games. It is going again, again and again. Fleetwood is exciting for us. That won't change.

"I think I've always found it really important in the culture of a club to treat every game as a must win."

Vincent Kompany speaks to the media ahead of the Emirates FA Cup tie with Fleetwood Town. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Even if the Clarets progress at the expense of the Cod Army, the 36-year-old acknowledges that their fate is dependant on the luck of the draw.

At least half of the sides in the final eight of the competition will be from the top flight, and that could rise to three-quarters following tonight's games with Spurs and the Saints favourites to progress.

A 14th win from their last 15 fixtures at Turf Moor would put the Clarets within a win of Wembley, but they're very much in the lap of the Gods from this point onwards.

Kompany, who won the competition twice as a player, said: “The trophy remains special. It’s the oldest cup competition. There’s an almost intangible glory attached to the trophy that is perhaps much more significant than you’d have in some other countries.

"Let’s not look too far ahead but, for a player, it’s a special cup to hold between your hands. I’m not sure it’s realistic for us but I can only say it’s a very special cup.

"I have always been a fan of cup competitions. The difficulty is that luck plays a big part in it. That is the exciting part of it. You could get a good night where it's enough to create an upset. I have always fancied my chances in those environments because how you approach it plays a big part in your chances to succeed.