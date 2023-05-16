Vincent Kompany: Title success with Burnley just as good as those with Manchester City

The former skipper at the Etihad Stadium added two FA Cups and two League Cups to his haul.

But the 37-year-old shared that his inaugural success as a coach rated just as highly as those as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets won the Championship at a canter, finishing 10 points above runners up Sheffield United and 21 points above third place Luton Town.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates in front of their fans as players of Burnley celebrate promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of fans lined the streets between Burnley Town Hall and Turf Moor to celebrate the triumph as the squad embarked on a promotion parade.

Kompany said: "It's just as good [as it was as a player] and it's not normal how many of you are here. This is special and we live every day knowing what this club means to everyone in this town. We know how privileged we are to be a part of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We won 3-0 at home, against you know who, and then we've only gone and won the league at theirs. No one believed in us and today, in this division, we are the best!"

Kompany, who just missed out on silverware in his final season at Anderlecht, signed a new five-year deal at the club ahead of Burnley's last game of the campaign at home to Cardiff City.

The project continues next term as the Clarets have a crack at the top flight for the ninth time in 15 seasons, having had six of those in succession under Sean Dyche.

"I've been in top level football for 20 years and it's very, very rare to come across a good environment with good, hard-working people, and people who want you to do well as well," continued Kompany, who landed the EFL Championship Manager of the Year prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This club works well, it's why it made so much sense, and I'm happy to remain at this club and I want to continue working hard so we can do something in the Premier League as well.