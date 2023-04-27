Vincent Kompany reflects on Burnley's title celebrations at Ewood Park and provides injury update

The Clarets head into this weekend’s game away to Bristol City on the back of their 1-0 derby victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Kompany states it feels special to achieve something that means so much to the Burnley fans, and hopes his side can enjoy a strong finish to the campaign.

“It’s been good,” he said.

Vincent Kompany

“You’re always living under this constant pressure to perform and then today, I’ve got to be honest, there’s a little bit of a weight off the shoulders and we’re all human so it feels nice.

“I will remember it for the rest of my life.

“Just going home with the kids celebrating- these are not moments I necessarily expected after my playing career.

“When you stop you think- that’s it, you are done for forever.

“To have the privilege to experience it again in another career is really special.

“It’s difficult to compare. The feeling initially is very similar, but I think as a player you’re thinking more ‘me, me, me’ when it happens, but as a manager it’s ‘team, team, team.’

“I feel really happy because I know what it means to the players, I know what it means to the staff. I can see the bigger picture as well because, let’s not forget, getting to the Premier League for us has an impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.

“I’ve met some senior people from Burnley who have been supporting the club for 70- and when they explain what that moment means- winning it there, you recognise that you’ve done something for another community and that’s really cool.

“I can still name the moments I had with my previous clubs, and this means as much to me as everyone else, and this is another one of those.

“I don’t think anyone planned for the celebrations after. We were focused on winning the game; not chasing the trophy or the night out.

“It was good that it was spontaneous, and I’m sure the day off on Wednesday would've helped.

“I’m looking forward to the parade. It’s the coronation, then the game on the Monday, then the parade on the Tuesday- it sounds like a good week for the Burnley fans.

“For such a small group of people to do so much for a town is really cool, I’m really happy that we can offer this.

“Fans shouldn’t look back or forward too much, they should just enjoy the moment.

“We want to finish the season strongly at home (against Cardiff on the final day).

“We have a role to play in terms of competing.

“I think Bristol City will be different, we are playing against a team that are probably thinking towards next season like us and wants to win because that’s what we do.

“It’s about carrying on that momentum and having a positive performance.

“With the Cardiff game, we still have a role to play.

“There’s a lot of teams fighting for their lives and it’s a game where we get to show ourselves one more time in front of our fans.”

Kompany also provided an update on if Nathan Tella, Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal could feature again this season.

“We’ll see,” he added.

“It depends on what they did yesterday. I had all the answers three days ago, I have no answers anymore now.