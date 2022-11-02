The Millers had threatened to end the Clarets' long unbeaten run in the Championship as they led 2-1 after 90 minutes.

However, the league leaders scored twice in time added on to claim their fourth win on the bounce and move five points clear at the top of the division.

"My overwhelming feeling was that it was going to be a dangerous game," Kompany said. "I knew we were going to create; but it felt like one of those nights where it wouldn't go in. We just kept going and we got rewarded and it gives us a night to remember.

"The guys are happy, it's a team that can do 95 minutes. Fitness isn't a problem for these guys, they can keep going. It's them doing this, they should hold on to this and believe that this is part of who they are and something that can set them apart.

"You can't win every game, you can't always play the way they played, but that's something you have to hold on to."

Burnley went behind for the third time in their last four fixtures when summer transfer target Ben Wiles headed past Arijanet Muric in the third minute.

Jay Rodriguez scored his ninth goal of the campaign to bring the hosts level before the break, but Chiedozie Ogbene restored the away side's lead when capitalising on a Vitinho error after the hour.

Kompany said: "This season we've gone through every scenario and now and now we're going through a phase of conceding the first goal. That's something we've got to work on because it's not ideal for us and eventually you get caught. I think the lesson is to keep going, stay humble, work hard, get your head down.

"The goals we're conceding are individual errors, but I think the players that we've got have shown consistently that they don't make a lot of errors. It's a phase we're going through and then the mentality and the quality of the group will get you through."

But Burnley's 'never say die' attitude came to the fore once again, just as it had in the dramatic win over Reading at the weekend.

Substitute Manuel Benson finished superbly to bring the hosts level in the 91st minute before Halil Dervisoglu pounced to open his account for the club in the 10th minute of time added on.

Kompany concluded: "He [Manuel Benson] is a player that can change a game, but at this moment in time there are a lot of players doing well. Each and every one has a role at a certain moment in time and those roles can change.