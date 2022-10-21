Vincent Kompany outlines whether defenders Ian Maatsen and Jordan Beyer will be fit in time to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will make a last minute decision on defenders Ian Maatsen and Jordan Beyer ahead of the trip to Sunderland.
The duo missed the midweek stalemate against Birmingham City at St Andrew's and will be assessed prior to the game at the Stadium of Light.
Their absences pathed the way for Welshman Connor Roberts to come back into the side against the Blues, along with Charlie Taylor, while Vitinho switched back over to the left hand side.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow's meeting with the Black Cats, Kompany said: "I think it is going to be a last minute decision. The positive thing is they are not big injuries, they are little setbacks.
"But the calendar is so crowded so unfortunately two or three games can pass in the blink of an eye. Hopefully we will have them back, if not for Saturday then for Tuesday."
The Manchester City legend added: "It is difficult to say. We know players who have got load issues or restrictions. It was very clear to us at the very start of the season to which moments we would need to have a look and manage.
"But at this moment in time I don't want to give too much away, when the games turnaround so quickly the best thing is to delay your decision until you are 100 per cent sure where everybody is at."