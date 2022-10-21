The duo missed the midweek stalemate against Birmingham City at St Andrew's and will be assessed prior to the game at the Stadium of Light.

Their absences pathed the way for Welshman Connor Roberts to come back into the side against the Blues, along with Charlie Taylor, while Vitinho switched back over to the left hand side.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's meeting with the Black Cats, Kompany said: "I think it is going to be a last minute decision. The positive thing is they are not big injuries, they are little setbacks.

Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany makes his way to the dug outs The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Birmingham City v Burnley - Wednesday 19th October 2022 - St Andrew's - Birmingham

"But the calendar is so crowded so unfortunately two or three games can pass in the blink of an eye. Hopefully we will have them back, if not for Saturday then for Tuesday."

The Manchester City legend added: "It is difficult to say. We know players who have got load issues or restrictions. It was very clear to us at the very start of the season to which moments we would need to have a look and manage.