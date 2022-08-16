Vincent Kompany on the draw with Hull

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while there are teething problems as he gels his team together, including 11 summer signings, he is pleased with how quickly his players are taking on his ideas.

The Clarets again dominated possession, and the shot count, but fell behind for the third-successive game, fighting back to level before half-time through Jay Rodriguez, on his first start of the season.

And Kompany, asked if he was frustrated, said: "Yeah, look, if I have to say all the things I would have kind of expected in the beginning of being in such a very new gelling team, is this type of game, these kinds of nights.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley scores their team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Hull City at Turf Moor on August 16, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"But I can't commend enough how hard my team is working, how hard they are pressing, how much they are fighting for every second ball, and everything that comes with it.

"It's a physical league, but we're up there, and I'm taking a lot of joy in watching them together.

"The end product is the hardest part of the game I think, when we are in our position, I reckon we are going to depend on the amount of chances we create, and today were enough, but we have to have as many as we can to get past teams.”

Teams have been happy to stay in their shape against the Clarets so far this season, banking in and playing on the counter attack, and, asked whether he was surprised by the respect opponents are showing his side: “Nobody gives you respect, you have to earn it, and they earn it by every yard they run without the ball, every challenge they put in, you always seem to see numbers around the ball, and that's something I want to keep as part of our identity.

"You earn your possession by still making runs in behind and that put teams on the back foot.

"We still got the chances, and I've been there before where that last piece of the jigsaw takes time, and then it happens, so we've just got to keep at it.”

Burnley made over 700 passes, with man of the match Taylor Harwood-Bellis completing 100 – extremely high numbers, but Kompany said: "I'm thinking how can we work the ball into the best areas possible to score a goal, not how many passes we make, I can see it getting there, it's just that final shot going in.

"The picture you see of the team now, it's really hard to create that, so I don't take it for granted.

"The last part, if you keep having chances, it will come, there are more goals in this team.”

Falling behind to teams’ first effort on goal has been an issue however, conceding three goals from six shots on target this season: “Sometimes it goes like this and you don't get away with any, and you let teams off the hook with a few chances you have yourself.

"I've been in the game long enough to know these things happen, and the main thing is I'm extremely clear in what I want this team to do, not one second's doubt that this team won't get to the end result, but nothing happens for free.

"I go back to the basics and tell my players, we've played four games and how many times would you have liked to have been on the opposition team?

"I don't think any of my players would, and how many opposition players felt like they would have liked to be in our team?

"We have to get in those areas and just grow with consistency.