Vincent Kompany on making memories in a "very special" season after Burnley seal promotion to the Premier League

The Burnley boss, who won 10 domestic titles as a player in England, joined his squad and the 2,000 travelling fans in celebration at full-time at the Riverside as the Clarets sealed promotion to the Premier League.

Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts scored the all-important goals against Middlesbrough on Good Friday to secure the club's return to the top flight at the first attempt.

"I'm pleased and happy for the players," he said. "It's a very special season. We've made memories today. We still don't have the silverware, but we've made memories. We've achieved one milestone that can't be taken away from us so I'm really happy for the club and everyone involved.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany celebrates The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Friday 7th April 2023 - Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough

"I was just drinking it in, enjoying it and catching the moment. I'll save it in my brain forever. I know myself, tomorrow I'll be all in on Sheffield United and then this moment will feel so far away. That was my break, my moment to enjoy it.

"It's a really special feeling because you never get to enjoy it as much as you do in those moments. Now it's about setting those new targets and there are plenty of them between now and the end of the season."

Kompany, who turns 37 on Easter Monday, was close to achieving his first piece of silverware as a coach last season when taking Anderlecht to the final of the Belgian Cup.

However, the Purple and Whites were beaten 4-3 on penalties at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, with Josh Cullen missing from the spot, following a goal-less draw with Gent.

The ex-Belgium international was pleased to get it over the line this time around as his side ensured a top two finish in the Championship with seven games remaining.

Kompany continued: "I came close last year with the cup final [for Anderlecht] and the disappointment of that, but it drives you and makes you feel like it'll happen sometime. This is special. I still have to say that the best moment for me would be when we have the trophy, which is not the case yet.

