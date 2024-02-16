News you can trust since 1877
Vincent Kompany on how past experiences give him the belief Burnley can still stay up

Vincent Kompany says his past experiences of defying the odds give him belief Burnley can still escape relegation.
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany responds to Lyle Foster comments from South Africa ...

The Clarets currently sit 19th in the league table, seven points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday’s clash against title-challenging Arsenal.

Many have already written off the survival chances of both Burnley and bottom side Sheffield United, who are level on points with Kompany’s men.

But while might be running out, Kompany is adamant his players have it in them to pick up the points required to finish outside the bottom three.

When asked where he gets his belief from, the Clarets boss said: “Past experiences. Having been in this industry.

“Someone mentioned to me the Opta statistics about our chances of staying up and of course, if you read the numbers it’s not great.

“But I experienced a moment in my life where we had to score two goals in three minutes to win the league. What are the statistics and odds of that happening? And it’s happened consistently in my life.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on January 31, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on January 31, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
“What are the odds of a young kid from Brussels from a diverse background making it into the most difficult league in the world and lifting trophies in Manchester? What are the odds of that?

“The consistent message is belief, it’s absolutely that. One thing you can guarantee is that if you give up, you get nothing.

“Okay this year maybe you get something if you believe, maybe next year after that. For sure you will get something down the line. That’s a consistency that I will always carry.”

