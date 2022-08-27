Vincent Kompany on Burnley’s 5-1 win at Wigan

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having led 2-0 and 3-1 at home to the Seasiders last Saturday, Blackpool fought back for a point.

And after roaring into a two-goal lead at the DW Stadium, the Clarets had their advantage halved from the spot before the break.

But they controlled the second half, and added three more goals to climb from 16th to sixth.

Vincent Kompany

Kompany said: “There was a team out there who fought for every ball, 10 difficult minutes in the first half, we battled through it, and in the second half we did everything we need to do in the future against teams who are chasing the game, we had threat in behind, patience with the ball, and when we had the opportunity we broke the lines and attacked in numbers.

“It was a good lesson today, a really good lesson, we saw every side of the game that we can be facing in the Championship, with different qualities.

“And it’s good to give it to the fans as well.”

He added: “When you have a team with so many new players, every step of the way is filled with lessons, sometimes you get away with it, you win and learn and go another day, and last time we didn’t get away with it, but we didn’t have much to get away with - we improved and I just hope now it will gel a little bit to be ready for the next challenges“There is still so much growth in this team, I know what I’m asking them to do and they still need a little bit of time to understand every part of it, but what they do, they do with so much energy, by conviction, and that will help them progress.”

Burnley were again backed by a sell-out away end, with Kompany saying before the game the supporters were his players’ jet fuel, and he smiled: “It was rocket fuel today! That’s the beauty of these type of away games, you get 5,000 fans with you, every goal you feel you’re celebrating with such a huge following and I said to the players, go and score goals and go and celebrate with the fans, give them something to cheer, and they did exactly that.

“But I keep saying, this is one game, Tuesday is Millwall, and another story will be written, but when I came to the club, the whispers were ‘could this be a new Sunderland?’, a doomsday scenario, but all I want is a team the fans can be happy about, and I can’t guarantee results, I can’t say it’s going to be a walk in the park, but the lads run hard, they really work their socks off, and every game they give the fans something to look forward to.