Vincent Kompany on Arijanet Muric’s position at Burnley amid transfer talk

Vincent Kompany has praised Arijanet Muric for the maturity he’s shown after being pushed aside by James Trafford this season.

The 24-year-old was largely Burnley’s number one goalkeeper last season as Kompany’s side romped to the Championship title.

The Kosovan made 41 appearances in all competitions as Clarets secured their return to the Premier League in style.

But since the start of the season, the shot stopper has had to play second fiddle to summer arrival Trafford, bar a couple of appearances in the Carabao Cup.

It’s sparked recent speculation that Muric could depart Turf Moor during the January transfer window, with Sevilla and Union Berlin supposedly holding interest.

According to Sky Germany, Muric is keen to play more regularly and a potential loan deal could be on the cards.

When asked about Muric’s situation, Kompany said: “For goalkeepers, you go around every club in the Premier League, they all have one or two great goalkeepers. There was no reason for us to be any different.

“Aro has done really well for us last season in the Championship and he’s one of those players who is having to compete for his place, but he’s not the only one.

“I’ve known Aro for a long time now, since he was a young player, and I think he’s shown a lot of maturity, an understanding of the job and whenever he’s been called upon he’s given exactly what he’s needed to do.”

Given the goals Burnley have shipped so far this season, 23 in just nine games, there’s been plenty of scrutiny of Trafford’s displays in between the sticks.

But Kompany has leapt to the youngster’s defence, insisting he’s destined for a bright future.

“He’s never looked out of place,” he said.

“If you look back at the goals we’ve conceded, I think three of them were in goal of the month, so it’s just been that type of start for us.