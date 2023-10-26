News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Vincent Kompany on Arijanet Muric’s position at Burnley amid transfer talk

Vincent Kompany has praised Arijanet Muric for the maturity he’s shown after being pushed aside by James Trafford this season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Craig Bellamy discusses Burnley's approach, mental health & Ange Postecoglu in c...

The 24-year-old was largely Burnley’s number one goalkeeper last season as Kompany’s side romped to the Championship title.

The Kosovan made 41 appearances in all competitions as Clarets secured their return to the Premier League in style.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But since the start of the season, the shot stopper has had to play second fiddle to summer arrival Trafford, bar a couple of appearances in the Carabao Cup.

It’s sparked recent speculation that Muric could depart Turf Moor during the January transfer window, with Sevilla and Union Berlin supposedly holding interest.

According to Sky Germany, Muric is keen to play more regularly and a potential loan deal could be on the cards.

When asked about Muric’s situation, Kompany said: “For goalkeepers, you go around every club in the Premier League, they all have one or two great goalkeepers. There was no reason for us to be any different.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Arijanet Muric of Burnley looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Arijanet Muric of Burnley looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Arijanet Muric of Burnley looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Aro has done really well for us last season in the Championship and he’s one of those players who is having to compete for his place, but he’s not the only one.

“I’ve known Aro for a long time now, since he was a young player, and I think he’s shown a lot of maturity, an understanding of the job and whenever he’s been called upon he’s given exactly what he’s needed to do.”

Given the goals Burnley have shipped so far this season, 23 in just nine games, there’s been plenty of scrutiny of Trafford’s displays in between the sticks.

But Kompany has leapt to the youngster’s defence, insisting he’s destined for a bright future.

“He’s never looked out of place,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you look back at the goals we’ve conceded, I think three of them were in goal of the month, so it’s just been that type of start for us.

“Moving forward, I’m used to working with players like him. You look at character, technical ability and understanding of the game, he will be a top goalkeeper that will please many English fans in the future.”

Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueTurf Moor