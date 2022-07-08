Vincent Kompany names his Burnley backroom staff

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Craig Bellamy will be Kompany’s assistant – he worked with the Belgian as Under 21 coach and then as assistant at Anderlecht – while also on board are goalkeeping coach Jelle Ten Rouwelaar, first team coaches Bram Geers and Floribert Ngalula, who were all close to Kompany in Brussels. and Richard Bredice will be lead first team performance analyst and set piece coach.

Bellamy enjoyed a fabulous playing career, earning 78 caps for Wales during his time as a player.

He moved into coaching in 2016 at Cardiff City, before joining Kompany at Anderlecht in June 2019.

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany talks to Anderlecht's assistant coach Craig Bellamy during a training session of RSCA Anderlecht, ahead of the return leg of the third qualification round of the Conference League European competition between Albanian club KF Laci and Belgian soccer team RSC Anderlecht, on August 11, 2021 in Anderlecht. - - Belgium OUT (Photo by JOHN THYS / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JOHN THYS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Goalkeeping coach ten Rouwelaar, who spent nine years as first choice goalkeeper at Dutch side NAC Breda during his playing career, was first team goalkeeper coach at Anderlecht for two seasons prior to his arrival at Turf Moor.

First team coach Geers also worked with Kompany at Anderlecht and he has moved from Belgium to link up once again with the new Burnley manager.

Fellow first team coach Ngalula represented Manchester United at youth level and also played professionally in Denmark, Holland, Israel, America, Finland and Germany.

The 35-year-old worked alongside Kompany at Anderlecht.

Analyst Bredice was a first team opposition analyst at Manchester City between 2013-2019, before joining Kompany at Anderlecht as first team performance analyst.

Speaking about the five new appointments, first team manager, Kompany, said: “I am delighted Craig, Jelle, Bram, Floribert and Richard have all agreed to join and play an integral role in helping to develop the players and build a successful team at Burnley Football Club.

“I have worked with all five men before and I know the qualities and experience they will bring to the Club.

“We already have an excellent group of staff at the Club and collectively we are excited to work together as we prepare for the new season.”

Kompany was asked about his staff two weeks ago at his first press conference: “If we would have had this press conference three days later, I would have probably been able to confirm everyone, but for now, I’ve learned until the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed…

"I’m probably saying it wrong, 11 years it took me to say that one!

"Bear with me on this one, it will be soon enough, but we’re very happy with how we are going to be able to bring in staff to work with the staff that is already here.”

When asked about Bellamy in particular, he smiled: “He’s one of the rumours that were actually correct….After the pics got out!

“In three days I will be able to follow it up, but he’s someone I have huge respect for – he’s incredibly gifted and he’s a typical misunderstood guy who gives so much.

"If I can have him with me, I will.