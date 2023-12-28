Vincent Kompany makes January transfer window claim as Burnley seek 'final touch' in front of goal

Vincent Kompany admits it’s unlikely Burnley will find the player who can add that all important “final touch” in front of goal during the upcoming January transfer window.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after his Burnley side pushed Liverpool all the way during their Boxing Day showdown at Turf Moor.

Trailing by one goal, the Clarets had three good chances to equalise before Jurgen Klopp’s men put the game to bed in the final minute of normal time, eventually running out 2-0 winners.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kompany was pleased with Burnley’s all round display, he conceded his side are just lacking that ruthlessness in the final third.

When asked if that’s something that could be solved in the January transfer window, Kompany suggested a deal of that nature would most likely be out of Burnley’s reach.

He said: “The problem is that final touch in the Premier League, what is that? Down at the bottom of the league it’s [Dominic] Solanke, it’s [Raul] Jimenez at Fulham, that’s the level we’re talking about that you need for the Premier League.

“To go out in the market and find that level of players, for us…no, unless Jurgen wants to give us a Christmas present with some of the guys he left out of the squad!

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Vincent Kompany manager of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other than that, I think we have to be realistic. For us the biggest way to progress is to see the progression in the players we have.