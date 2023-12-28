Vincent Kompany makes January transfer window claim as Burnley seek 'final touch' in front of goal
It comes after his Burnley side pushed Liverpool all the way during their Boxing Day showdown at Turf Moor.
Trailing by one goal, the Clarets had three good chances to equalise before Jurgen Klopp’s men put the game to bed in the final minute of normal time, eventually running out 2-0 winners.
While Kompany was pleased with Burnley’s all round display, he conceded his side are just lacking that ruthlessness in the final third.
When asked if that’s something that could be solved in the January transfer window, Kompany suggested a deal of that nature would most likely be out of Burnley’s reach.
He said: “The problem is that final touch in the Premier League, what is that? Down at the bottom of the league it’s [Dominic] Solanke, it’s [Raul] Jimenez at Fulham, that’s the level we’re talking about that you need for the Premier League.
“To go out in the market and find that level of players, for us…no, unless Jurgen wants to give us a Christmas present with some of the guys he left out of the squad!
“Other than that, I think we have to be realistic. For us the biggest way to progress is to see the progression in the players we have.
“But if there is something smart we can do, we’ll obviously be open to that.”