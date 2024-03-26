Vincent Kompany makes 'dangerous' Burnley set-piece claim despite poor record

Vincent Kompany insists Burnley remain a “dangerous” team from set-plays, despite their poor conversion rate.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT
Of the 29 goals Burnley have scored in the Premier League this season, only three have come from set-piece situations.

That’s the joint-worst record of any top flight side, with Crystal Palace and Sheffield United also sharing that unwanted accolade.

Despite that bleak figure, Kompany insists if you dig deeper into the statistics his side actually create numerous opportunities via this method, it’s just taking those chances that is the problem.

If you factor in Expected Goals (xG), the Clarets ought to have scored six times from set-plays.

“It’s how you want to look at it. The positive is that we do score goals from open play and that’s not an easy thing to do,” Kompany said.

“When it comes to set play situations, when you analyse what’s happened for us from set-pieces attacking-wise, we’ve actually been fairly dangerous. Our chance creation from set-pieces is probably above most of the teams we’re competing with at the moment.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Dara O'Shea of Burnley scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on February 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Dara O'Shea of Burnley scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on February 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
“The issue is, and it’s a degree of sometimes quality, sometimes timing of players in their careers, the issue is for us is whether that header is a clear header at the back post or the front post, it’s to put it in.

“The issue has not been creating chances from set-plays, we’ve had plenty and plenty of chances from set-plays. We’re actually a dangerous team from set-plays.

“We’d like to convert a few more, but it could be the next game. That’s how you have to believe at least.”

