The ex-Manchester City and Belgium defender added that he would've enjoyed being involved in the full-blooded affair at Kenilworth Road.

The Championship leaders' lead at the top of the table swelled to 11 points after Ashley Barnes penalty made the difference in Bedfordshire.

But the Clarets had to come through the blood and thunder of battle to record a fifth successive win on the road in the second tier.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Luton Town v Burnley - Saturday 18th February 2023 - Kenilworth Road - Luton

I love the scars of the battle, I would have loved to have played in this game," he said. "I love a clean sheet, I love the duels, I love guys coming off the pitch bruised, hurt and limping off, dusting themselves down and going again.

"It needed to be [a battle]. It wasn't going to be any other way. It was a good performance in that fashion and something we looked forward to as well."

Barnes dispatched the penalty in the 78th minute, scoring his third goal of the campaign, when sending Ethan Horvath the wrong way from the spot after Gabriel Osho had handled Vitinho's flick.

Within seconds the Hatters were reduced to 10 men as captain Tom Lockyer was given his marching orders for dissent by referee Jeremy Simpson.

Burnley's Vincent Kompany looks on The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Luton Town v Burnley - Saturday 18th February 2023 - Kenilworth Road - Luton

Burnley held out for a 13th clean sheet of the season in the league as they moved onto 72 points from 32 fixtures.

Kompany continued: "I don't mind those types of games, I think those types of wins are massive. My image will probably be connected to the other side of the game a bit more, but if you knew me as a person you'd know that I take a lot of pride and pleasure in these wins, if that is what the game demands.